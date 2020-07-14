Fort Bend County at highest Level for risk of exposure to COVID-19

Fort Bend County on Level 1 for COVID-19

Like Harris County, Fort Bend County has announced their community is now at Level 1 for risk of COVID-19 exposure.

In a press conference, area officials said they are not opting for a lockdown at this time.

Most recently, the Fort Bend County Judge added to the announcement.

He also warned the community about Florida via social media.

