RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) — Due to rising infections and hospitalizations, Fort Bend County has raised its COVID-19 threat level back to red, its highest level, County Judge KP George announced on Tuesday.

The county’s health department said that coronavirus cases have steadily increased, now with an average of 239 active cases per 100,000 residents, which is above the threshold the CDC has in its guidelines.

Also, Fort Bend has seen an increase in its hospitalization average, now at 10.2 new hospitalizations a day in the last week, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. That also exceeded guidelines that are set at less than 10 a day.

“As always I believe in being transparent and informing our residents about any changes to our levels while encouraging them to continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines and recommendations,” George said.

The county has had a strong vaccination rate for most of the pandemic, with over 513,000 vaccinated residents. But the new BA.5 variant has created more infections and hospitalizations across the nation.

George is asking his residents to keep up with vaccine booster shots to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots to protect yourself, your family, and friends,” George said.