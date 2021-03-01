Fort Bend County KP George launches phase 2 of rental assistance program

FT. BEND COUNTY (CW39) Fort Bend County Judge KP George launches the next phase of the county’s rental and utility assistance programs.

The Judge will be releasing all the details to the program at press conference Monday morning at 10 a.m. Fort Bend County Auditor Ed Sturdivant will also be on hand to discuss more specifics of the program.

The press conference will be streamed on the Ft. Bend County Facebook page.

To learn more about the Fort Bend County Rental/Mortgage Assistance Program, please visit: https://bit.ly/3pZcNmi