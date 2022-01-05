HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fort Bend ISD is opening a testing site to help families, teachers and staff around the district, to know their COVID-19 status.

Beginning Wednesday, January 5 and running through Friday January 7, a testing site will be in the parking area of the Don Cook Natatorium, located at 16255 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479.

The site will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all three days, and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tests are offered at no cost and do not require appointments. Children who are 17 and under will require parental permission to be tested.

This is an outdoor rain-or-shine event and those wishing to be tested will remain in their vehicles. The natatorium is next to Wheeler Fieldhouse. The public is asked to enter the test site on Austin Parkway.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD staff only may also be tested at the Reese CTE on weekdays. Links that include details and appointment forms for the employee test site, plus county test locations and vaccination locations that are open to the public are listed below.

James Reese CTE Testing Site Available to FBISD Employees – Appointments Required

Fort Bend County Testing Sites Available to All – Appointments Required

Vaccination Sites Available to All Who Elect to Receive Vaccines

As a reminder, please report any positive COVID cases using the district’s portal so that Fort Bend ISD can keep current with the number of staff and students directly affected by the virus.