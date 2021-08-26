FREE! $150 in Gift Cards for Covid-19 vaccinations from Houston Health Department

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) It’s official! You can now get some money in your pocket, just for getting your vaccination. To increase the city`s vaccination rate and save lives, the Houston Health Department will provide up to $150 in gift cards to get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, this new initiative program, spearheaded by Mayor Sylvester Turner and others, was approved by the Houston City Council.

The incentive is broken up into two parts. People who get a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at an eligible health department site starting August 26, 2021 will receive a $100 gift card. Gift cards valued at $50 will be awarded with second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine administer at eligible health department sites. To qualify for the second dose incentive, people must have received their first dose on or after August 2, 2021 at an eligible health department site and complete the series within 42 days.

Mastercard gift cards redeemable anywhere Mastercard is accepted will be awarded for first doses. Most second dose participants will receive a Mastercard gift card, and some will receive gifts cards for Walmart, Target, Old Navy, Ross, Amazon, Shell, Walgreens, or METRO. Additional doses and booster shots do not qualify for the program.

Houston Health Department

The new incentive program is funded by $3.125 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will provide $150 worth of Mastercard gift cards to the first 20,000 people who get fully vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding of approximately $50,000, budgeted for the health department`s original $25 incentive program, provides an additional 1,900 retail gift cards for second doses.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people age 18 and older and Pfizer is approved for people age 12 and older. Vaccination of minors requires parental consent forms, available at the vaccination sites.

Here’s a look at the eligible clinic locations and hours of operation:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St., Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St., Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

The department may add more eligible vaccination sites. Participants must also sign a sworn declaration affirming they are eligible for the program. Getting vaccinated is free and does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 vaccination sites are available with or without appointments. Locations are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.