FREE COVID-19 Infusion Therapy for high-risk Texas patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Community Health Network (CHN) is offering Free COVID-19 Infusion Therapy or IV treatments for high-risk COVID-19 positive patients in the Houston area.

The treatments will be offered at the following locations:

Scarsdale Family Health Center: 10851 Scarsdale Blvd Suite 160 Houston, TX 77089

Angleton Internal Medicine & Primary Care: 2020 E Mulberry St, Angleton, TX 77515

The treatments will lessen the impact of Covid-19 symptoms on patients and aid in a faster recovery process. For more information, go to www.mychn.org and visit the COVID-19 Infusion Therapy page.

CHN has a call line staffed with team members to assist community members with calls or questions requesting IV treatment. The call center is available Monday-Friday 7:30 am 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am-5:00 pm. The number to call is 281-954-4850.