FREE COVID- 19 testing for Klein ISD community

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Harris Co. Public Health is teaming up with Klein ISD to hosts a drive-through covid-19 testing clinic through the month of October and the first weekend of November. It’s happening at Klein Cain High School on 10201 Spring Cypress Rd. in Houston.

This drive-through testing site will provide convenient testing for students, families, and staff on each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is a dedicated registration for Klein ISD, which includes required questions on demographics, health information, and school building. Participants must also select the school of attendance or employment and administrative. Klein ISD also says department employees should select the campus closest to their office. These PCR tests will be free for Klein ISD staff, students, and families and results will be emailed within 48 to 72 hours. To register for the covid-19 testing drive-through click this link.

The following shows dates and times for the drive-through testing site:

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 23, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Klein ISD says children under the age of 18 will need to have a “minor consent form” completed and paper copies will be at the site. For more on free covid-19 testing visit the Harris County Public Health website.