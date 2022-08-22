HOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 testing sites through the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program have recently opened in Houston. This program provides free testing regardless of insurance status, that is accessible, safe, and low-tech friendly. 

Color Health is a national partner in this program, supporting the Houston sites below. Through this partnership, Color is improving testing access across the country and providing a sustainable strategy for COVID-19 testing in communities that are suffering from dwindling public funding. You can see a full map of supported sites here

If you’d like to learn more, I can set you up to speak with a leader from our Color team. You can also learn more about Color’s response to COVID-19 here.

Clinical Care PharmacyMonday – Friday, 10am – 4pm2770 N Sam Houston Pkwy W Houston TX 77038-1206
RxCare PharmacyMonday – Thursday, 9am – 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 4pm11511 Veterans Memorial Dr Houston TX 77067-2611
SNG PHARMACY INCMonday – Friday, 10am – 4pm15115 Westheimer Rd Ste R Houston TX 77082-1666
GREENSPOINT PHARMACYMonday – Friday, 10am – 4pm165 Greens Rd Houston TX 77060-1330
MEDICINE CHEST PLUS PHARMACYMondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 9am – 4pm15355 Vantage Pkwy W Houston TX 77032-1975
ALLIANCE PHARM DMondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9am – 5pm13734 Sh FM 249 Houston TX
PLATINUM RX NORTHMonday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm. Fridays, 9am – 1pm5627 Aldine Bender Rd Ste 7 Houston TX 77032-4534
Apollo PharmacyMonday – Friday, 11am – 3pm9600 Bellaire Blvd Ste 106 Houston TX 77036-4534
Berry Professional PharmacyMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm8520 Jensen Dr Houston TX 77093-7510
Citizens Professional PharmacyMonday – Thursday, 10am 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 12pm17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 103 Houston TX 77090-2615
Dollar Rx PharmacyMonday – Friday, 12pm – 4pm8721 Jensen Dr Houston TX 77093-7655
Evergreen Pharmacy HoustonMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm9180 Bellaire Blvd Houston TX 77036-4697
Family Pharmacy CareMonday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm7601 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 900 Houston TX 77072-5241
Iridium PharmacyMonday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm2240 Navigation Blvd Houston TX 77003-1564
La Rx PharmacyMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm3744 Broadway St Ste C Houston TX 77017-3046
Medela PharmacyTuesday – Thursday, 11am – 3pm6550 Mapleridge St Ste 200 Houston TX 77081-4647
Medplus Rx PharmacyMonday – Friday, 10am – 4pm7636 Harwin Dr Ste C-319 Houston TX 77036-1939
Mi FarmaciaMonday – Friday, 8am – 4pm3317 Orlando St # 3 Houston TX 77093-4854
Piney Point Compounding PharmacyMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm2532 Fondren Rd Houston TX 77063-2308
SAV PHARMACYMonday – Friday, 8am – 5pm1823 Wirt Rd Houston TX 77055-2406
Simons PharmacyMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm3303 N Main St Houston TX 77009-5661
Sterling Pharmacy HoustonMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm6609 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 98B Houston TX 77072-1641
Taha pharmacyMonday – Friday, 9am – 4pm1383 Bunker Hill Rd # 101 Houston TX 77055-4117
Ventana PharmacyMonday – Friday, 11am – 4pm4544 Highway 6 N Houston TX 77084-3402
Farmacia La ÚnicaMonday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 3pm502 S Allen Genoa Rd South Houston TX 77587-4467