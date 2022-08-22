HOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 testing sites through the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program have recently opened in Houston. This program provides free testing regardless of insurance status, that is accessible, safe, and low-tech friendly.

Color Health is a national partner in this program, supporting the Houston sites below. Through this partnership, Color is improving testing access across the country and providing a sustainable strategy for COVID-19 testing in communities that are suffering from dwindling public funding. You can see a full map of supported sites here.

Clinical Care Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm 2770 N Sam Houston Pkwy W Houston TX 77038-1206 RxCare Pharmacy Monday – Thursday, 9am – 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 4pm 11511 Veterans Memorial Dr Houston TX 77067-2611 SNG PHARMACY INC Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm 15115 Westheimer Rd Ste R Houston TX 77082-1666 GREENSPOINT PHARMACY Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm 165 Greens Rd Houston TX 77060-1330 MEDICINE CHEST PLUS PHARMACY Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 9am – 4pm 15355 Vantage Pkwy W Houston TX 77032-1975 ALLIANCE PHARM D Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9am – 5pm 13734 Sh FM 249 Houston TX PLATINUM RX NORTH Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm. Fridays, 9am – 1pm 5627 Aldine Bender Rd Ste 7 Houston TX 77032-4534 Apollo Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 11am – 3pm 9600 Bellaire Blvd Ste 106 Houston TX 77036-4534 Berry Professional Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 8520 Jensen Dr Houston TX 77093-7510 Citizens Professional Pharmacy Monday – Thursday, 10am 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 12pm 17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 103 Houston TX 77090-2615 Dollar Rx Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 12pm – 4pm 8721 Jensen Dr Houston TX 77093-7655 Evergreen Pharmacy Houston Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 9180 Bellaire Blvd Houston TX 77036-4697 Family Pharmacy Care Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm 7601 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 900 Houston TX 77072-5241 Iridium Pharmacy Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm 2240 Navigation Blvd Houston TX 77003-1564 La Rx Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 3744 Broadway St Ste C Houston TX 77017-3046 Medela Pharmacy Tuesday – Thursday, 11am – 3pm 6550 Mapleridge St Ste 200 Houston TX 77081-4647 Medplus Rx Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm 7636 Harwin Dr Ste C-319 Houston TX 77036-1939 Mi Farmacia Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm 3317 Orlando St # 3 Houston TX 77093-4854 Piney Point Compounding Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 2532 Fondren Rd Houston TX 77063-2308 SAV PHARMACY Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm 1823 Wirt Rd Houston TX 77055-2406 Simons Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 3303 N Main St Houston TX 77009-5661 Sterling Pharmacy Houston Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 6609 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 98B Houston TX 77072-1641 Taha pharmacy Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm 1383 Bunker Hill Rd # 101 Houston TX 77055-4117 Ventana Pharmacy Monday – Friday, 11am – 4pm 4544 Highway 6 N Houston TX 77084-3402 Farmacia La Única Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 3pm 502 S Allen Genoa Rd South Houston TX 77587-4467