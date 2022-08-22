HOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 testing sites through the CDC’s Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program have recently opened in Houston. This program provides free testing regardless of insurance status, that is accessible, safe, and low-tech friendly.
Color Health is a national partner in this program, supporting the Houston sites below. Through this partnership, Color is improving testing access across the country and providing a sustainable strategy for COVID-19 testing in communities that are suffering from dwindling public funding. You can see a full map of supported sites here.
If you’d like to learn more, I can set you up to speak with a leader from our Color team. You can also learn more about Color’s response to COVID-19 here.
|Clinical Care Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm
|2770 N Sam Houston Pkwy W Houston TX 77038-1206
|RxCare Pharmacy
|Monday – Thursday, 9am – 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 4pm
|11511 Veterans Memorial Dr Houston TX 77067-2611
|SNG PHARMACY INC
|Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm
|15115 Westheimer Rd Ste R Houston TX 77082-1666
|GREENSPOINT PHARMACY
|Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm
|165 Greens Rd Houston TX 77060-1330
|MEDICINE CHEST PLUS PHARMACY
|Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 9am – 4pm
|15355 Vantage Pkwy W Houston TX 77032-1975
|ALLIANCE PHARM D
|Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9am – 5pm
|13734 Sh FM 249 Houston TX
|PLATINUM RX NORTH
|Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm. Fridays, 9am – 1pm
|5627 Aldine Bender Rd Ste 7 Houston TX 77032-4534
|Apollo Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 11am – 3pm
|9600 Bellaire Blvd Ste 106 Houston TX 77036-4534
|Berry Professional Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|8520 Jensen Dr Houston TX 77093-7510
|Citizens Professional Pharmacy
|Monday – Thursday, 10am 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 12pm
|17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 103 Houston TX 77090-2615
|Dollar Rx Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 12pm – 4pm
|8721 Jensen Dr Houston TX 77093-7655
|Evergreen Pharmacy Houston
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|9180 Bellaire Blvd Houston TX 77036-4697
|Family Pharmacy Care
|Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm
|7601 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 900 Houston TX 77072-5241
|Iridium Pharmacy
|Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm
|2240 Navigation Blvd Houston TX 77003-1564
|La Rx Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|3744 Broadway St Ste C Houston TX 77017-3046
|Medela Pharmacy
|Tuesday – Thursday, 11am – 3pm
|6550 Mapleridge St Ste 200 Houston TX 77081-4647
|Medplus Rx Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm
|7636 Harwin Dr Ste C-319 Houston TX 77036-1939
|Mi Farmacia
|Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm
|3317 Orlando St # 3 Houston TX 77093-4854
|Piney Point Compounding Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|2532 Fondren Rd Houston TX 77063-2308
|SAV PHARMACY
|Monday – Friday, 8am – 5pm
|1823 Wirt Rd Houston TX 77055-2406
|Simons Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|3303 N Main St Houston TX 77009-5661
|Sterling Pharmacy Houston
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|6609 W Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 98B Houston TX 77072-1641
|Taha pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm
|1383 Bunker Hill Rd # 101 Houston TX 77055-4117
|Ventana Pharmacy
|Monday – Friday, 11am – 4pm
|4544 Highway 6 N Houston TX 77084-3402
|Farmacia La Única
|Monday – Thursday, 10am – 4pm. Fridays, 10am – 3pm
|502 S Allen Genoa Rd South Houston TX 77587-4467