FREE: COVID-19 vaccination shots this weekend

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Legacy Community Health clinics in the Houston area are offering COVID-19 vaccines, attempting to focus its efforts on historically underserved communities.

Anyone aged 18 or older, is eligible for the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone over age 12. No insurance needed. Appointment strongly encouraged.

The shots are available at Legacy locations throughout Houston, Deer Park, and Baytown.

Pfizer Vaccine Clinics (ages 12+)

May 29: North Shore High School, 353 Castlegory Dr, Houston, TX 77049

June 5: North Shore High School, 353 Castlegory Dr, Houston, TX 77049

Moderna Vaccine Clinics (ages 18+)

June 3 at 11 am: Santa Maria Hostel, 2605 Parker Rd, Houston, TX 77093

Dates and times for all COVID-19 vaccine appointments are listed on Legacy`s portal.

Specific locations, dates, and times are listed on the Legacy website, which you can find here.