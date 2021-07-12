Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 23 sites in Houston area this week

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department has 23 sites available for free COVID-19 vaccinations for the week of July 12th.

The sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require ID, proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 12 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Hartman Middle School , 7111 Westover St. July 12, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 7111 Westover St. Houstonopoly “713 Day” , 2501 Rice Blvd. July 13, 2021: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 2501 Rice Blvd. Fondren Middle School , 6333 S Braeswood Blvd. July 13, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 6333 S Braeswood Blvd. Food Town , 7426 Airline Dr. July 13-16, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. July 17, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 7426 Airline Dr. Daniel Ortiz Middle School , 6767 Telephone Rd. July 14, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 6767 Telephone Rd. Lawson Middle School , 4000 Stancliff St. July 15, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 4000 Stancliff St. Deady Middle School , 2500 Broadway St. July 15, 2021: 2 – 6 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 2500 Broadway St. City of Houston Career Opportunity Fair , 1710 Telephone Rd. July 15, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 1710 Telephone Rd. Paul Revere Middle School , 10502 Briar Forest Dr. July 16, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 10502 Briar Forest Dr. Napoleon Apartments , 6001 Gulfton St. July 17, 2021: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 6001 Gulfton St. Good News Church , 8400 Boone Rd. July 17, 2021: 2 – 5 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+)

, 8400 Boone Rd. Holland Middle School , 1600 Gellhorn Dr. July 17, 2021: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pfizer (age 12+); first and second doses available

, 1600 Gellhorn Dr.

Fixed Sites

Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

3814 Market Street

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.



Testing Sites

The department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city.



A list of testing sites is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.



The CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated get tested if they are symptomatic, had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, or participated in activities that put them at high risk for COVID-19, such as attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowed indoor settings.

Vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week to meet community need. Find the latest information at HoustonEmergency.org or by calling 832-393-4220.



