Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 24 Houston Health Department sites

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department is offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccines at twenty-four sites across the city.
Health department-affiliated vaccination sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.
Pop-up Sites
The department will offer vaccination at ten pop-up sites during the week, located at:
- Iglesia Misionera Biblica, 7817 Mt. Houston Rd.
- May 24-26, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pfizer
- King’s Row Apartments, 4141 Barberry Dr, 77051
- May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
- Moderna
- Oakmoor Apartments, 11900 Oakmoor Pkwy, 77051
- May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
- Moderna
- El Ahorro Supermarket, 6910 Capitol St, 77011
- May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Moderna
- Lansborough Apartments, 10010 Cullen Blvd, 77051
- May 27-28, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
- Moderna
- Fiesta Mart, 9420 Cullen Blvd, 77051
- May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Moderna
- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St, 77002
- May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
- May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- May 30, 2021: 1-4 p.m.
- Moderna
- Prospect Park, 3100 Fountain View Dr, 77057
- May 28, 2021: 3-7 p.m.
- Moderna
- Barbara Jordan Career Center, 5800 Eastex Fwy, 77026
- May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Moderna
- Marcie L Keys Activity Center (St. Paul Baptist Church), 8302 Colonial Ln, 77051
- May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Moderna
- Dbar, 4409 Emancipation Ave, 77004
- May 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Moderna
Fixed Sites
Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.
Mega Sites
First does of Moderna vaccine are available at two drive thru mega sites, located at:
- Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Moderna
- Rodeo Reed Parking Lot, 2098 Reed Rd.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Moderna
Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is available with or without appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Appointments and additional information are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301. The department may change the schedule during the week to meet community need.