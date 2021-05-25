Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at 24 Houston Health Department sites

Registered Nurse Ebony Thomas administers a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Cecilia Onwytalu, 89, at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles on February 16, 2021. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department is offering free first doses of COVID-19 vaccines at twenty-four sites across the city.

Health department-affiliated vaccination sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Pop-up Sites



The department will offer vaccination at ten pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Iglesia Misionera Biblica, 7817 Mt. Houston Rd. May 24-26, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pfizer

King’s Row Apartments , 4141 Barberry Dr, 77051 May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m. Moderna

, 4141 Barberry Dr, 77051 Oakmoor Apartments , 11900 Oakmoor Pkwy, 77051 May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m. Moderna

, 11900 Oakmoor Pkwy, 77051 El Ahorro Supermarket , 6910 Capitol St, 77011 May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Moderna

, 6910 Capitol St, 77011 Lansborough Apartments , 10010 Cullen Blvd, 77051 May 27-28, 2021: 1-7 p.m. Moderna

, 10010 Cullen Blvd, 77051 Fiesta Mart , 9420 Cullen Blvd, 77051 May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 9420 Cullen Blvd, 77051 Antioch Missionary Baptist Church , 500 Clay St, 77002 May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 30, 2021: 1-4 p.m. Moderna

, 500 Clay St, 77002 Prospect Park , 3100 Fountain View Dr, 77057 May 28, 2021: 3-7 p.m. Moderna

, 3100 Fountain View Dr, 77057 Barbara Jordan Career Center , 5800 Eastex Fwy, 77026 May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moderna

, 5800 Eastex Fwy, 77026 Marcie L Keys Activity Center (St. Paul Baptist Church), 8302 Colonial Ln, 77051 May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moderna

(St. Paul Baptist Church), 8302 Colonial Ln, 77051 Dbar , 4409 Emancipation Ave, 77004 May 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m. Moderna

, 4409 Emancipation Ave, 77004

Fixed Sites



Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center , 3814 Market Street Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3814 Market Street

Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.

Mega Sites



First does of Moderna vaccine are available at two drive thru mega sites, located at:

Delmar Stadium , 2020 Mangum Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Moderna

, 2020 Mangum Rd. Rodeo Reed Parking Lot , 2098 Reed Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna

, 2098 Reed Rd.

Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is available with or without appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointments and additional information are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301. The department may change the schedule during the week to meet community need.







