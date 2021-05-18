Free COVID-19 vaccinations available at multiple sites across Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department is encouraging all Houstonians to get vaccinated. They have numerous sites across the city where people can get either the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Pop-up Sites



The department will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for people age18 and older, at nine pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Houston Community College – North Forest Campus , 6010 Little York Rd, 77016 May 18-21, 2021: 10 a.m.–6p.m. May 22, 2021: 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. Moderna

, 6010 Little York Rd, 77016 Hobby Airport (Next to Delta check-in), 7800 Airport Blvd, 77061 May 18-19, 2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

(Next to Delta check-in), 7800 Airport Blvd, 77061 Greater Emmanuel Family Worship Center , 3915 Kelley St, 77026 May 18, 2021: 12-6 p.m. May 19-20: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

, 3915 Kelley St, 77026 Rose Plaza Apartments , 3031 Sumpter St, 77026 May 18-19, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 3031 Sumpter St, 77026 Verandas at Northshore Apartments , 666 Maxey Rd, 77013 May 20-21, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 666 Maxey Rd, 77013 Cook Elementary School , 7115 Lockwood Dr, 77016 May 21, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Moderna

, 7115 Lockwood Dr, 77016 Immaculate Heart of Mary Church , 7539 Avenue K, 77012 May 22, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Moderna

, 7539 Avenue K, 77012 Fe y Justicia Worker Center , 1209 James St, 77009 May 22, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Moderna

, 1209 James St, 77009 Rose of Sharon Baptist Church , 1106 Valentine St, 77019 May 23, 2021: 1-5 p.m. Moderna

, 1106 Valentine St, 77019

Fixed Sites



Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center , 3814 Market Street Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3814 Market Street

Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.

Mega Sites



First does of Moderna vaccine are available at two drive thru mega sites, located at:

Delmar Stadium , 2020 Mangum Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Moderna

, 2020 Mangum Rd. Rodeo Reed Parking Lot , 2098 Reed Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna

, 2098 Reed Rd.

Pfizer vaccine, approved for people age 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is available with or without appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointments and additional information are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301. The department may change the schedule during the week to meet community need

Houston Health Department Fixed Sites

The department will offer drive thru or walk-up testing via mouth self-swab at three fixed sites. The sites, open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., are:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.,

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St., and

, 7037 Capitol St., and Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center, 3810 Fuqua St.

The fixed sites do not require appointments.



Houston Health Department Pop-up Sites



Three department will offer drive thru and walk-up via nose self-swab testing at two pop-up sites open Tuesday through Saturday. The pop-up sites do not require appointments and are located at:

Melrose Community Center, 1001 Camino Rd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and

Iglesia Cristo Vive, 14035 Beechnut Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The department will also provide drive thru, self-nasal swab testing at the METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway. Appointments are available by calling the department’s call center at 832-393-4220 but not required.



Texas Division of Emergency Management



Texas Division of Emergency Management offers oral self-swab testing at Minute Maid Park Lot H, 1643 Memorial Dr. This is a new location near Fonde Community Center that replaces the previous site near the stadium.



The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Appointments are available at curative.com. On-site registration is also available.



TDEM and the department will also operate drive-thru sites offering tests Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

HCC – Northeast Campus , 555 Community College Drive, self-mouth swab, and

, 555 Community College Drive, self-mouth swab, and HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd., nasal swab by healthcare professionals.

TDEM and the department offer drive thru, nasal-swab tests administered by healthcare professionals at LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 Alief Clodine Rd. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for TDEM sites are available at covidtest.tdem.texas.gov. On-site registration is also available.



United Memorial Medical Center



United Memorial Medical Center will offer nasal-swab testing by healthcare professionals at drive-thru test sites at:

PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

7500 Bellaire Blvd. Houston Community College – Southeast , 6815 Rustic St.; Building B, and

, 6815 Rustic St.; Building B, and UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

The sites don’t require appointments and will offer testing Monday through Friday (PlazAmericas is also open Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.



Curative



Curative will provide walk up testing daily at:

University of St. Thomas , 3800 Montrose Blvd., shallow nose self-swab, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 3800 Montrose Blvd., shallow nose self-swab, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Memorial Park Conservancy , 1153 E. Memorial Loop Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

, 1153 E. Memorial Loop Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Miller Outdoor Theater , 6000 Hermann Park Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Houston Metro West , 11555 Westpark Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.,

, 11555 Westpark Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Houston Metro Kashmere , 5700 Eastex Fwy., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and

, 5700 Eastex Fwy., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Houston Metro Fallbrook , 111 Fallbrook Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. 6 p.m.

, 111 Fallbrook Dr., mouth self-swab, 8 a.m. 6 p.m. Jester Village Shopping Center, 1501 W. 18 th St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1501 W. 18 St., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Northshore Shopping Center, 1238 Uvalde Rd., 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are available at curative.com and on-site registration is available.



Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:

HOPE Clinic, 713-773-0803,

Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565,

El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880,

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027,

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and

Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480.

FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.



The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston testing sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.



Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.



