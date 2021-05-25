FREE COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday in North Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians and others who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can get it free of charge at a vaccination clinic that will be open to the public at North Houston’s Cathedral of St. Matthew on Tuesday May 25th.

The clinic is the result of a collaboration between State Rep. Armando Walle, Amerigroup, the Cathedral of St. Matthew, and the Airline Improvement District. It will be open 10:00am4:00pm on Tuesday at the Cathedral, which is located at 9101 Airline Drive, Houston TX, 77037. It had been scheduled for last Wednesday but was postponed due to weather and potential flooding.

“It makes a huge difference to offer these services within a community, where people live and work, and not force them to seek out essential care like this vaccine. Projects like this clinic help people and communities get healthy and stay healthy.” Amerigroup President and CEO Greg Thompson

People do not need to be Amerigroup members to receive the vaccine at the clinic. It will be provided at no cost, even for those without insurance.

“The science that created these vaccines is amazing, but it isn`t enough. People need to be able to access these treatments in ways that work with their jobs and families by making vaccines free and accessible and making sure people know how to get them these kinds of clinics save lives.” Rep. Armando Walle

There also will be physicians and medical professionals on-hand to answer other health questions that people might have. And sources will be available for interviews in both English and Spanish. Walgreens will be the vaccine administrator at the clinic.

“It`s easy to forget during a pandemic, but people in this community are dealing with a wide range of health issues,” said Teri Koerth, executive director of the Airline Improvement District, an agency created by the legislature that supports community safety and improvement projects in the area. “Beyond protecting people from an often-deadly virus, this clinic offers professionals who can provide insight and advice on a wide range of challenges that residents face every day. Communities need these kinds of resources but not every community has them.”

No appointments or pre-registration will be required, although pre-registration is preferred people can sign up here. Vaccines will be available as long as supplies last. People attending should plan to wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced.