Free COVID vaccinations available at 22 Houston Health Department sites

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Health Officials are urging Houstonians to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The Houston Health Department has 22 vaccination sites available this week for residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. The health department offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for people age 18 and up.



Pop-up Sites



The department will offer ten pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Mangum-Howell Center , 2500 Frick Rd. May 11-14: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Moderna

, 2500 Frick Rd. Burnett Bayland Community Center , 6200 Chimney Rock Rd. May 11-14: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 6200 Chimney Rock Rd. Lansdale Community Center , 8201 Roos Rd. May 11-14: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 8201 Roos Rd. Coral Club Apartments , 5909 Fondren Rd. May 11-12: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 5909 Fondren Rd. Atrium Regency Apartments , 5655 Glenmont Dr. May 11-12: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 5655 Glenmont Dr. Conquistador High Rise Apartments , 7575 Bellaire Blvd. May 11-12: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Moderna

, 7575 Bellaire Blvd. Food Town – Store #16 , 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S #140 May 13-14: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 15, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Moderna

, 8800 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S #140 Galilee Missionary Baptist Church , 6619 D. S. Bailey Ln. May 15, 2021: 12-3 p.m. May 16, 2021: 11 am. – 2p.m. Moderna

, 6619 D. S. Bailey Ln. Metropolitan Multi-Service Center , 1475 W. Gray St. May 15: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Drive-thru clinic for people with disabilities, older adults, and caregivers. Transportation assistance available if eligible. Call 832-393-4301 for appointment or transportation assistance. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

, 1475 W. Gray St. Jewish Community Center , 5601 S. Braeswood Blvd. May 16: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Johnson & Johnson

, 5601 S. Braeswood Blvd.

Fixed Sites



Vaccination is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers, located at:

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center , 3814 Market Street Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3814 Market Street

Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.



Mega Sites



First does are available at two of the department’s two drive thru mega sites, located at:

Delmar Stadium , 2020 Mangum Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Moderna

, 2020 Mangum Rd. Rodeo Reed Parking Lot , 2098 Reed Rd. Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna

, 2098 Reed Rd.

Appointments and additional information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.



The department may change the schedule during the week to meet community need.