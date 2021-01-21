Free Houston COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON (CW39) The City of Houston has numerous COVID-19 testing sites all across the area. The Health Department has also set up several mega sites. Check out the list below:

Mega Sites

Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South

Drive-thru | Por Carro

Nose self-swab | Muestra nasal por sí mismo

-Wed. Friday, Saturday | miércoles, viernes, sábado: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

-Tuesday, Thursday | martes, jueves: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Call 832-393-4220 for an access code.

Llame al 832-393-4220 para obtener codigo.

If you reach our call center after hours or are requesting a test for you or someone else please complete a prescreening application.

Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd.Drive-thru | Por Carro

Healthcare nose swab | Muestra nasal por trabajador de salud

-Monday-Saturday | lunes -sábado: 10 a.m.—7 p.m.

*Closed Jan. 18 for MLK Day*

Registration available onsite or online via doineedacovid19test.com.

No se requiere cita o cita por doineedacovid19test.com.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.Drive-thru | Por Carro

Nose self swab | Muestra nasal por sí mismo

-Monday-Saturday | lunes -sábado: 10 a.m.—7 p.m.

*Closed Jan. 18 for MLK Day*

Registration available onsite or online via doineedacovid19test.com.

No se requiere cita o cita por doineedacovid19test.com.

Minute Maid Park, Lot C, 2208 Preston St

Drive-thru/Walk-up | Por Carro/Sin Cita

Mouth self-swab | Muestra oral por sí mismo

-Saturday-Wednesday | sabado – miércoles: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

-Thursday-Friday | jueves—viernes: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Appt not required but available at curative.com.No se requiere o cita por curative.com.

Check out a map of testing sites across the area here.