Free Houston Health Department COVID-19 vaccination sites for the week of May 31st

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week the Houston Health Department has numerous sites across the city where you can get one.

Health department-affiliated vaccination sites are available for walk-ins and appointments. Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.



Pop-up Sites



The department and its partner agencies will offer vaccinations at 13 pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Palomino Place Apartments, 4400 W Airport Blvd. June 1-2, 2021: 1-5 p.m. Pfizer

4400 W Airport Blvd. Cambridge Village Apartments , 12945 S Post Oak Rd. June 1-2, 2021: 1-5 p.m. Pfizer

, 12945 S Post Oak Rd. Sellers Bros ., 601 N 67th St. June 3-4, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 5, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moderna

., 601 N 67th St. Alamo Tamale Company , 809 Berry Rd. June 3-4, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. June 5, 2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Moderna

, 809 Berry Rd. Pepsi Bottling Group , 9300 La Porte Fwy,. June 4, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pfizer

, 9300 La Porte Fwy,. Gregory-Lincoln Education Cente r,1101 Taft St. June 5, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer

r,1101 Taft St. Milby High School , 1601 Broadway St. June 5, 2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pfizer

, 1601 Broadway St. Bush Elementary School , 9730 Stroud Dr. June 5, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer

, 9730 Stroud Dr. Houston Community College – Northeast Campus , 555 Community College Dr. June 5, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pfizer

, 555 Community College Dr. Willing Workers Baptist Church , 6900 Weaver Rd, June 5, 2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer

, 6900 Weaver Rd, Lucky Land/Sunny Flea Market , 8625 Airline Dr. June 5-6, 2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Johnson & Johnson

, 8625 Airline Dr. Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food , 5204 Yale St. June 6, 2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer

, 5204 Yale St. Hip-Hop Vintage Flea Market , 2011 Leeland St, June 6, 2021: 12-5 p.m. Moderna

, 2011 Leeland St,

Fixed Sites



Moderna vaccine is also available at the department’s health centers and some multi-service centers. The sites are closed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. The fixed sites are located at:

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Peavy Senior Center , 3814 Market Street Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

, 3814 Market Street

Second doses of Moderna vaccine are also available at the department’s four health centers.



Mega Sites



First does of Moderna vaccine are available at two drive thru mega sites, located at:

Delmar Stadium , 2020 Mangum Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna

, 2020 Mangum Rd. Rodeo Reed Parking Lot , 2098 Reed Rd. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Moderna

, 2098 Reed Rd.

Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is available with or without appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointments are available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.