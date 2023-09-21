(KIAH) — Free, at-home COVID-19 tests will once again be available for all Americans.

The Biden Administration announced it is providing $600 million to fund the production of new at-home COVID-19 tests. The White House said they hope the move will prevent possible shortages during the colder winter months when coronavirus cases typically go up.

Americans can order up to four free tests per household at CovidTests.Gov starting Sept. 25. The no-cost tests will be delivered for free by the U.S. Postal Service.