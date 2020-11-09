Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing site coming soon to Galveston

GALVESTON (CW39) Galveston residents will have a free COVID-19 testing site coming to their area on Thursday, November 12th. The event is hosted by The Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The testing site will be at Galveston’s Fire Station #1 located at 823 26th Street, in downtown Galveston. Please enter from Ball Street. The Texas Department of Emergency Management will provide free, drive-up testing on Thursday, November 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who wish to get tested do not need to schedule an appointment in advance, but will be required to show a picture ID. Galveston residency is not required.



As of Thursday, there were 873 active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County, according to the health district.