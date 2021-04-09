FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY: Walgreens hosting vaccination event for Black and Latinx Communities

HOUSTON (CW39) Community leaders are urging black and latinx Houstonians to get vaccinated.

On April 9th and 10th, Walgreens will be holding a vaccine equity clinic to serve the Black and Latinx communities at Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Blvd. , Houston from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens is working with community leaders to try to get as many people as possible vaccinated in underserved communities and are bringing neighborhood clinics to churches, community centers and schools. Vaccines have been administered at over 350 vaccine equity clinics to date and over 100 more vaccine equity clinics are scheduled in the next two weeks in El Paso (April 8-10), Houston (April 9-10), Chicago (April 10) and Milwaukee (April 16-17).