Ft. Bend County announces childcare voucher program for COVID impacted families

FT. BEND COUNTY (CW39) Fort Bend County Judge KP George is launching a childcare voucher program Monday for families that have been impacted by COVID.

WHAT: Fort Bend County Judge KP George is proud to announce the County has approved Federal CARES Act funding to support families with eligible childcare expenses.

WHEN: Monday,  March 08, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

–        Fort Bend County Judge KP George

–        Qaisar “Q” Imam, Childcare Voucher Program Administrator

WHERE: The Historic County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Commissioners Courtroom, 401 Jackson Street, Richmond, TX 77469    

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

–       Qualified families can receive a Childcare Voucher valued at $500.00 per child. Up to three (3) vouchers per family.

–       Childcare Voucher can be used at any Participating Licensed Childcare Facility in Fort Bend County.

–    Online Applications Begin March 01,2021. Please visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Fort Bend Resident
  • Child must be under 13 years of age
  • Meet income level criteria
  • Have Experienced income loss due to COVID-19

