Ft. Bend County announces childcare voucher program for COVID impacted families

FT. BEND COUNTY (CW39) Fort Bend County Judge KP George is launching a childcare voucher program Monday for families that have been impacted by COVID.

WHAT: Fort Bend County Judge KP George is proud to announce the County has approved Federal CARES Act funding to support families with eligible childcare expenses.

WHEN: Monday, March 08, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

WHO:

– Fort Bend County Judge KP George

– Qaisar “Q” Imam, Childcare Voucher Program Administrator

WHERE: The Historic County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Commissioners Courtroom, 401 Jackson Street, Richmond, TX 77469

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

– Qualified families can receive a Childcare Voucher valued at $500.00 per child. Up to three (3) vouchers per family.

– Childcare Voucher can be used at any Participating Licensed Childcare Facility in Fort Bend County.

– Online Applications Begin March 01,2021. Please visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov

Eligibility Criteria:

Fort Bend Resident

Child must be under 13 years of age

Meet income level criteria

Have Experienced income loss due to COVID-19

Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/ )