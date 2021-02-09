Ft. Bend County opens vaccine registration portal

HOUSTON (CW39) Fort Bend County health officials have opened up a vaccine registration portal.

For those that qualify, please sign up and schedule your appointment. Make sure to check your Junk/Spam folder and answer your phone even if you don’t recognize the number to ensure you get your appointment information.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety or eligibility guidelines, please visit the DSHS information page or contact our vaccine question hotline at 832-471-1373.

In the meantime, Fort Bend County is administering thousands and thousands of vaccines. We are incredibly grateful to all the staff, volunteers, and all those working overtime on the behalf of our community.