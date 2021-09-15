Galveston Co. Health District releases latest Covid-19 cases after Tropical Storm Nicholas

NEW START TIME - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC STARTS AT 5:30AM

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Galveston County Health District is now reporting 311 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 316 additional recoveries. This report also includes 292 current cases and 19 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Unfortunately, 13 additional deaths have also been reported:

A female, age range 71-80, passed away Sept. 7. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 61-70, passed away Sept. 7. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A male, age range 81-90, passed away Aug. 29. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A male, age range 61-70, passed away Sept. 9. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A male, age range 61-70, passed away Sept. 9. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 61-70, passed away Sept. 6. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

A female, age range 41-50, passed away Sept. 4. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 41-50, passed away Sept. 3. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A male, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 23. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

A female, age range 71-80, passed away Aug. 22. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 19. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A male, age range 61-70, passed away Aug. 17. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

A female, age range 61-70, passed away March 7. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 487,454 tests have been administered in Galveston County. The Galveston County Health District is asking everyone to keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these important tips:

Get a vaccine.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district`s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.