To date, 533,604 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Galveston County Health District today reports a two-day total of 66 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 61 additional recoveries. All cases are current.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

To view the COVID-19 school dashboard, please visit www.gchd.org/schooldashboard.

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

