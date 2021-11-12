FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

To date, 533,604 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Galveston County Health District today reports a two-day total of 66 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 61 additional recoveries. All cases are current.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Get a vaccine.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.

To view the COVID-19 school dashboard, please visit www.gchd.org/schooldashboard.

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.