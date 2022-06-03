Galveston, Texas (KIAH) – Galveston County continues to see a number of COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, the area has a total of 695 positive cases of coronavirus. However, there’s been 219 additional recoveries from May 28-June 3.

Unfortunately, a male, age range 61-70, passed away on Jan. 13. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

As of June, 699,025 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.*

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Face masks are recommended