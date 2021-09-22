Galveston County Health District releases latest Covid-19 Cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Galveston County Health District reports 154 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 291 additional recoveries. This week’s report includes 153 current cases and one older case newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, one additional death has been reported as well. A male, age range 51-60, passed away Sept. 15. He had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated. Please note, three cases were removed from total positive cases after they were identified as duplicates. To date, 495,571 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

The Galveston County Health District asks everyone to keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 by using these tips:

Get a vaccine.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district`s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.