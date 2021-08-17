GALVESTON: Free COVID-19 vaccines this Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A free COVID-19 vaccination event is happening on Friday, August 20, at Fire Station 1 in downtown Galveston.

The Texas National Guard is providing free Pfizer vaccines to all people ages 12 and up. The event will be held in the bay of Fire Station 1, 823 26th Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Galveston County, with more than 5,000 active cases as of Monday. The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and particularly from severe cases of COVID-19 is to take the vaccine.