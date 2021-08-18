Galveston increasing COVID-19 precautions amid surge in cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Galveston officials are now recommending city employees wear masks in its facilities when unable to socially distance due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

There will also be no in-person meetings held between city staff and should be held by phone or zoom. Meetings with citizens occur on a case-by-case basis, but all attempts should first be made to conduct business by phone or online.

City travel for conferences is suspended unless approved by the City Manager’s Office. The public is not allowed above the first floor of City Hall or beyond the front desk at the Public Works Building without permission from the leadership of those areas.

The Galveston County Health District has reported more than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County, as of Tuesday.