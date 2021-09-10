Galveston reports youngest COVID-19 related death

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) –  In Galveston county, a young child is dead after contracting COVID-19.  The Galveston County Health District made the sad confirmation on Thursday, Sept. 9th, saying it’s the first child-related death in the county.  According to the GCHD, the young girl was no more than 10-years-old and passed away on Sept. 7th.  The county says her death will be added to today’s case update.

The young child’s death comes less than 3 weeks after the start of the Galveston ISD school year.  Health officials say she did attend school in the district, but they don’t believe she contracted COVID-19 from school.  Since the start of the school year on August 23rd, 261 students and employees have tested positive for the virus.  Their COVID-19 Dashboard as shows that are currently 64 active cases out of 6,000 students and 1,110 employees.

