Get vaccinated in Harris County this weekend

COVID-19

Courtesy: Associated Press

HOUSTON (CW39) — On Saturday, May 22 from 10am-6pm Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will host a vaccine clinic in their Parish Hall in partnership with TMO and the Harris County Health Department.

People can call the church office at (713) 946-6471 to register. Walk-ins are welcome. The church is located at 1214 Michigan St.

The congregation has played a key role in reaching the residents that have been hardest to reach with 91% of South Houston residents being Latino. A team of parish and TMO leaders have encouraged their community to get the vaccine for the past 3 weeks during and after services, signing people up to receive the vaccine, distributing flyers, and calling their members.

“Our parish membership is 99% Latino. Many of our families are working families that can not take time off during the week to get the vaccine across the other side of town. We’re glad to partner with Harris County Health Department to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to our community,” said Sylvia Soria, church secretary of Our Lady of Grace.

There are 17, 438 resident in South Houston and only 26% of people have been fully vaccinated. This is below Harris County as a whole with 32.4% of its residents fully vaccinated.

