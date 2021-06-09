H-E-B makes masks optional for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, masks are optional for fully vaccinated workers, vendors and customers at HEB stores.

Store officials said they are “encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas,” and they made the change after reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After Gov. Greg Abbott dropped the statewide mask mandate March 10, HEB originally loosened its policy to fall in line with the move and said masks would be “strongly encouraged” but not required for customers.

After backlash from workers, the company changed its stance to require them for everyone in the store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

Time lapse of CW39 SkyTracker

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC forecast - Star Harvey

Tornado Touches Down in Colorado

Weather Highs Today - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss