HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID-19 vaccine Pop-up sites

HOUSTON (CW39) –  This week the Houston Health Department is offering free first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 23 sites.  From now until May 30th , Health Department-affiliated vaccination sites will be accepting walk-ins and appointments. 

This is a list of Pop-up Sites in the Houston area:

Pop-up Sites (Moderna)Dates/Times
King’s Row Apartments, 4141 Barberry Dr, 77051 May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
Oakmoor Apartments, 11900 Oakmoor Pkwy, 77051 May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
El Ahorro Supermarket, 6910 Capitol St, 77011 May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Lansborough Apartments, 10010 Cullen Blvd, 77051 May 27-28, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
Fiesta Mart, 9420 Cullen Blvd, 77051 May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St, 77002 May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
May 30, 2021: 1-4 p.m.
Prospect Park, 3100 Fountain View Dr, 77057 May 28, 2021: 3-7 p.m.
Barbara Jordan Career Center, 5800 Eastex Fwy, 77026 May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Marcie L Keys Activity Center (St. Paul Baptist Church), 8302 Colonial Ln, 77051 May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dbar, 4409 Emancipation Ave, 77004
May 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.

There are also second doses of Moderna vaccine at the department’s four health centers.  Here’s a list of Fixed Sites in the Houston area:

Fixed Sites (Moderna)Dates/Times
Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.
Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market StreetMonday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also available now at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St.  The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. and no appointment is needed.

