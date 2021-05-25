HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID-19 vaccine Pop-up sites

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week the Houston Health Department is offering free first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 23 sites. From now until May 30th , Health Department-affiliated vaccination sites will be accepting walk-ins and appointments.

This is a list of Pop-up Sites in the Houston area:

Pop-up Sites (Moderna) Dates/Times King’s Row Apartments, 4141 Barberry Dr, 77051 May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m. Oakmoor Apartments, 11900 Oakmoor Pkwy, 77051 May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. El Ahorro Supermarket, 6910 Capitol St, 77011 May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Lansborough Apartments, 10010 Cullen Blvd, 77051 May 27-28, 2021: 1-7 p.m. Fiesta Mart, 9420 Cullen Blvd, 77051 May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St, 77002 May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m

May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 30, 2021: 1-4 p.m. Prospect Park, 3100 Fountain View Dr, 77057 May 28, 2021: 3-7 p.m. Barbara Jordan Career Center, 5800 Eastex Fwy, 77026 May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Marcie L Keys Activity Center (St. Paul Baptist Church), 8302 Colonial Ln, 77051 May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dbar, 4409 Emancipation Ave, 77004

May 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.

There are also second doses of Moderna vaccine at the department’s four health centers. Here’s a list of Fixed Sites in the Houston area:

Fixed Sites (Moderna) Dates/Times Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p. Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also available now at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. and no appointment is needed.