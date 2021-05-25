HAPPENING NOW: Free COVID-19 vaccine Pop-up sites

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week the Houston Health Department is offering free first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 23 sites. From now until May 30th , Health Department-affiliated vaccination sites will be accepting walk-ins and appointments.
This is a list of Pop-up Sites in the Houston area:
|Pop-up Sites (Moderna)
|Dates/Times
|King’s Row Apartments, 4141 Barberry Dr, 77051
|May 25-26, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
|Oakmoor Apartments, 11900 Oakmoor Pkwy, 77051
|May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|El Ahorro Supermarket, 6910 Capitol St, 77011
|May 25-27, 2021: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Lansborough Apartments, 10010 Cullen Blvd, 77051
|May 27-28, 2021: 1-7 p.m.
|Fiesta Mart, 9420 Cullen Blvd, 77051
|May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Clay St, 77002
| May 27-28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m
May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
May 30, 2021: 1-4 p.m.
|Prospect Park, 3100 Fountain View Dr, 77057
|May 28, 2021: 3-7 p.m.
|Barbara Jordan Career Center, 5800 Eastex Fwy, 77026
|May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Marcie L Keys Activity Center (St. Paul Baptist Church), 8302 Colonial Ln, 77051
|May 29, 2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Dbar, 4409 Emancipation Ave, 77004
May 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
There are also second doses of Moderna vaccine at the department’s four health centers. Here’s a list of Fixed Sites in the Houston area:
|Fixed Sites (Moderna)
|Dates/Times
|Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
|Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
|Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
|Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
|La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
|Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.
|Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
|Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
|Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
|Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
|Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
|Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
|Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
|Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
|Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
|Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
|Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people age 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also available now at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. and no appointment is needed.