HAPPENING NOW: Houston Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 vaccines at 38 sites

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at 38 sites this week. They’re welcoming walk-ins and appointments can be made on HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.

Here’s a list of the pop-up sites:

Étoile Academy Charter School, 6648 Hornwood Dr., September 8, 2021: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., September 9, 2021: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

T. H. Rogers School, 5840 San Felipe St., September 9: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., September 9, 2021: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Westside High School, 14201 Briar Forest Dr., September 10, 2021: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

YES Prep Gulfton Secondary, 6565 De Moss Dr., September 10, 2021: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Klein Intermediate, 4710 W Mt Houston Rd., September 10, 2021: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Energized for Excellence Academy, Inc., 6201 Bissonnet St., September 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

IDEA Hardy, 1930 Little York Rd., September 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

IDEA Spears, 2010 Spears Rd., September 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

IDEA Lake Houston, 5627 S Lake Houston Pkwy., September 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hollibrook Elementary School, 3602 Hollister Rd., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pine Shadows Elementary School, 9900 Neuens Rd., September 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Spring Branch Elementary School, 1700 Campbell Rd., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosefield Dr., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A J Martin Elementary School, 11718 Hendon Ln., September 11, 2021: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Nottingham Village Apts., 14250 Kimberley Ln., September 11: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., September 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., September 11, 2021: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Huffman Elementary School, 24403 E Lake Houston Pkwy., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Audrey H. Lawson Middle School, 14000 Stancliff St., September 11: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Booker T Washington Sr High, 4204 Yale St., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., September 11, 2021: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., September 11, 2021: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Syrian American Club Inc., 5729 Winsome Ln., September 12, 2021: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, 1440 Harold St., September 12: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunny Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., September 12, 2021: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Traders Village Houston, 7979 N Eldridge Pkwy., September 12, 2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Here’s a list of fixed sites:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tidwell Park, 9720 Spaulding St.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.- 4p.m.

These sites are eligible for the incentive program, which is providing up to $150 in gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations. The Houston Health Dept. says vaccination and testing site schedules may shift during the week. For the latest information visit houstonemergency.org or call 832-393-4220.