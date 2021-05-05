HAPPENING NOW: Legacy Community Center brings vaccines to Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians now have another option of where they can get a vaccine in the area. Legacy Community Health Center is opening up appointments for anyone wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

WHAT: Legacy Community Health (Legacy) clinics throughout the Houston metro area are offering COVID-19 vaccines, focusing efforts on historically underserved communities and populations that haven’t had easy access to the vaccine.

WHO: Anyone aged 18 or older, and the Pfizer vaccine for anyone over age 16. No insurance needed. Appointments encouraged to ensure vaccine availability; walk-ins accepted while supplies last. Register here.

WHERE & WHEN: Times are listed for some vaccination events. Specific times for those not listed will be available through online registration in days closer to the event.

Pfizer Vaccine Clinics

· May 8: 12 – 3pm at North Shore High School, 353 Castlegory Dr, Houston, TX 77049

· May 11: Legacy Northline, 5598-A1 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77076

· May 15: North Shore High School, 353 Castlegory Dr, Houston, TX 77049

Moderna Vaccine Clinics

· May 4-7: 10 am – 3 pm at Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020

· May 6: 1-6 pm at Legacy Montrose, 1415 California Street, Houston, TX 77006

· May 6: 5-7 pm at Baker Ripley East Aldine, 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX 77039

· May 7: 3-6pm at Beaumont ISD Admin Complex, 3395 Harrison Ave, Beaumont, TX 77706

· May 8: 10 am -3 pm at Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020

· May 8: 8:30 am – 12 pm at Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star, Houston, TX 77074

· May 13: Legacy Montrose, 1415 California Street, Houston, TX 77006

· May 13: 9 am – 3 pm at WHAM Alief, 10501 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, Texas 77042

· May 15: Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020

· May 15: Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star, Houston, TX 77074

About Legacy Community Health

Legacy Community Health (Legacy) is a full-service network of community health clinics offering primary and specialty care in the Texas Gulf Coast region. Services include adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness and nutrition, and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care. With more than 40 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont, Legacy is the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Texas. Legacy has been a United Way-affiliated agency since 1990. To learn more, visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.