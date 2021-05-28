Harris County Judge lowers COVID-19 threat level

HOUSTON (CW39) Good news on the COVID front for Harris County residents!

Judge Lina Hidalgo on Friday announced that she is moving the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level Indicator from Level 2: Orange to Level 3: Yellow, the system’s second-lowest threat level. The move comes as a variety of indicators continue to demonstrate significant progress in reducing the threat of COVID-19 and the availability, administration, and efficacy of vaccines for eligible age groups.

“This is an important and encouraging, but still fragile, milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” said Judge Hidalgo. “Our community is doing what it needs to do to move the needle in the right direction, but the threat of stalling or moving backwards remains very real. As we move into Memorial Day weekend, I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated to take action to protect themselves against this still deadly virus and to avoid gatherings with other unvaccinated individuals. Just as importantly, if you have gotten vaccinated, remind your friends and family to get the vaccine.”

Level 3 signifies a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning there has been a further demonstrated reduction in transmission of the virus and the local healthcare system is within capacity. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask and physical distance. Fully vaccinated individuals, however, may resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.