Harris County Judge lowers COVID-19 threat level

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians are starting to see signs of the city getting back to normal as Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday she was lowering the COVID-19 threat level to orange.

Judge Hidalgo today said she is moving the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level Indicator from Level 1: Red to Level 2: Orange, the system’s second highest threat level. The move comes as a variety of indicators demonstrate significant progress in reducing the threat of COVID-19 and the availability, administration, and efficacy of vaccines for eligible age groups.

Over the past several weeks a convergence of factors has led to the lowering of the threat level. Among them, a variety of key indicators used to inform the county’s threat level system made significant improvements. These include hospital population trends, hospital usage trends, case trends, and positivity rate. Additionally, the on-demand availability of vaccines, their efficacy against variance, an increasing number of individuals getting vaccinated, and updated CDC guidance regarding mask usage and testing. These indicators have been used by the county in conjunction with health experts to make decisions about policy changes and community guidance.

“Thanks to the hard work of our residents, we have made substantial progress in turning a corner against this virus,” said Judge Hidalgo. “This is not a mission accomplished moment, but we should feel encouraged that these vaccines have helped us finally trend in the right direction. Let’s continue to pull together and help persuade friends, family members, and others those who haven’t been vaccinated to do their part.”

Level 2: Orange signifies substantial transmission of COVID-19 still remains in Harris County. Given the efficacy of vaccines, guidance within each threat level will now apply primarily to unvaccinated individuals. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks should still be worn while traveling by plane, bus, or train as well as in certain settings like hospitals, nursing homes, prisons, and businesses/workplaces where required by rules and regulations.

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.