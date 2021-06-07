Harris County Public Health offering free vaccines across the city for Houstonians 12 and up

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Public Health Officials are recommending everyone 12 and up to get a covid-19 vaccine. HCPH is offering locations COVID-19 vaccination sites all across the city with very little wait time, if any.

Getting children 12 and under tested helps protect them because they may have COVID-19 and not seem sick, according to health officials. Four out of ten people have no symptoms but are still contagious. If a child is infected, parents can keep them home and monitor them to make sure they don’t get sick or infect other people. Testing is free, quick at HCPH sites and results come back in 48 hours. No appointments are needed, click here to find a site near you or call 832-927-7575.