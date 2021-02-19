Harris County public health to resume modified testing and vaccinations Friday, Saturday and Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Public Health is resuming COVID-19 testing and vaccine operations Friday, February 19 from Noon – 6 p.m. at several sites across Houston.

M.O. Campbell, San Jacinto Central, and Lonestar College Cypress Center sites will reopen Friday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. They will also have COVID-19 testing availability Saturday and Sunday. Due to inclement weather conditions, all HCPH mobile testing sites will stay closed for the remainder of this week. They anticipate all testing operations will reopen and go back to normal starting Monday, February 22nd

If you were signed up for testing earlier this week, you will need to sign up for a new appointment time and day. To sign up for free COVID-19 testing through HCPH, please visit covidcheck.hctx.net or call 832-927-7575.



Vaccinations:

COVID-19 2nd dose vaccinations will take place on Friday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. If you were scheduled for your second dose on Friday, please arrive at your scheduled time for vaccination – all morning appointments were moved to a 12:00 PM start. We will resume normal COVID-19 vaccination operations on Saturday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM which will include both 1st and 2nd dose vaccination scheduled appointments.

Individuals who had their appointments cancelled due to vaccination site closures should have received a notification of the cancellation due to weather conditions and phone call to reschedule the appointment if an appointment was available for Saturday. All others that were cancelled and not given a new appointment for Saturday will be prioritized for a makeup appointment next week once HCPH receives additional vaccine.



All scheduled appointments will be honored. For those who are due for their second dose appointment and have not been contacted yet, HCPH will contact you through email or text to schedule that appointment next week.



If you do not receive a notification mid-next week, please contact 832-927-8787. Please note-based on CDC guidance, being delayed in receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine does not impact the vaccines overall effectiveness.



To sign up for free COVID-19 vaccinations through HCPH, please visit vacstrac.hctx.net/landing or call 832-927-8787. Harris County Public Health is still vaccinating individuals in Groups 1A and 1B. For full definitions of these categories and additional information regarding vaccines, please visit hcphtx.org.