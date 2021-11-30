FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Pop-up and Fixed sites for COVID-19 Vaccines this week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the growing concern over a new variant of COVID-19 and with the holiday season in full swing there are more than two dozen Houston Health Department-affiliated sites to the the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:

Seguin Elementary School, 5905 Waltrip St., 77087; November 29, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Travis Elementary, 3311 Beauchamp St., 77009; November 30, 2021: 3:15-5:30 p.m.

Petersen Elementary School, 14404 Waterloo Dr., 77045; November 30, 2021: 3-6 p.m.

McDonalds, 185 West Rd., 77037; December 1, 2021: 2-5 p.m.

Woodson PK-5 School, 10720 Southview St., 77047; December 3-4, 2021: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk, 2805 Garrow St., 77003; December 3, 2021: 1-3 p.m.

Anderson Elementary School, 5727 Ludington Dr., 77035; December 3, 2021: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Carrillo Elementary School, 960 S. Wayside Dr., 77023; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wainwright Elementary School, 5330 Milwee St., 77092; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eastwood Academy High School, 1315 Dumble St., 77023; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

McGowen Elementary School, 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bonner Elementary School, 8100 Elrod St., 77017; December 4 ,2021: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Piney Point Elementary School, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Barrick Elementary School, 612001 Winfrey Ln., 77076; December 4, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Eisenhower Ninth Grade, 3550 W. Gulf Bank Rd., 77088; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunnys Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037; December 5, 2021: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department`s fixed sites, located at:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.; Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.; Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.; Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.; Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.; Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 5 and up.

The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.

Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.