Harris County to offer COVID-19 vaccines as new variant discovered

COVID-19

Pop-up and Fixed sites for COVID-19 Vaccines this week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With the growing concern over a new variant of COVID-19 and with the holiday season in full swing there are more than two dozen Houston Health Department-affiliated sites to the the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department and its partner agencies will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at pop-up sites during the week, located at:

  • Seguin Elementary School, 5905 Waltrip St., 77087; November 29, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Travis Elementary, 3311 Beauchamp St., 77009; November 30, 2021: 3:15-5:30 p.m.
  • Petersen Elementary School, 14404 Waterloo Dr., 77045; November 30, 2021: 3-6 p.m.
  • McDonalds, 185 West Rd., 77037; December 1, 2021: 2-5 p.m.
  • Woodson PK-5 School, 10720 Southview St., 77047; December 3-4, 2021: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy at Rusk, 2805 Garrow St., 77003; December 3, 2021: 1-3 p.m.
  • Anderson Elementary School, 5727 Ludington Dr., 77035; December 3, 2021: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Carrillo Elementary School, 960 S. Wayside Dr., 77023; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Wainwright Elementary School, 5330 Milwee St., 77092; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Eastwood Academy High School, 1315 Dumble St., 77023; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • McGowen Elementary School, 6820 Homestead Rd., 77028; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Bonner Elementary School, 8100 Elrod St., 77017; December 4 ,2021: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Piney Point Elementary School, 8921 Pagewood Ln., 77063; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Barrick Elementary School, 612001 Winfrey Ln., 77076; December 4, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Eisenhower Ninth Grade, 3550 W. Gulf Bank Rd., 77088; December 4, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Sunnys Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037; December 5, 2021: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the department`s fixed sites, located at:

  • Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.; Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.; Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
  • Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.; Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
  • Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
  • Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
  • Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.; Saturdays: 10 a.m. 2 p.m.
  • Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.; Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
  • PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.; Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.


Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and up and Pfizer is authorized for ages 5 and up.

The sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information is available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.

Vaccination does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Boys and Girls Santa Project - KIAH

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss