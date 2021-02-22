Harris Health Systems resumes COVID vaccinations and testing Monday

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris Health Systems along with the City of Houston Health Department are open Monday, February 22 to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests.

The severe winter storm delayed HCPH’s vaccinations and testing for days. People who had vaccine and testing appointments that were cancelled due to weather, will be rescheduled. Those with appointments for their first or second vaccine doses, or waiting for their second vaccine appointment, will be contacted soon, according to health officials. HCPH needs additional vaccine to vaccinate everyone waiting for their second doses. People who had their first vaccination were given cards with the type of vaccine they received and the date their next dose is due. The health department says this is not an appointment. Appointments are sent as text messages with the date, time, location and a QR code. A delay of a few weeks between the first and second doses does not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Eligible groups being vaccinated at this time Groups 1A and 1B that include healthcare workers, people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. If you are in an eligible group, register for the HCPH waitlist through: https://vacstrac.hctx.net/landing

County health officials say vaccine supplies are limited. If you are waiting to be vaccinated, don’t get frustrated, get tested! Testing is still critically important to help stop of the spread of COVID-19. Testing, wearing a mask and social distancing will help protect you and your family until there is enough vaccine for everyone. Testing is free and you get the results in 3-5 days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed below. Sign up at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Monday, February 22 – Saturday, February 27

M.O. Campbell Education Center Open Mon-Fri 12 -7p.m. Open Sat (2/27) 8a.m.-3p.m. 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Open Tues- Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 2131 Lauder Rd, Houston, TX 77039 Parkway Baptist Church Open Mon and Wed – Sat 8a.m.-3p.m.. 12818 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77044 Strawberry Park Open Mon & Tues, Thur-Sat 8a.m.- 3p.m. 1114 Parkside Dr, Pasadena, TX 77504 Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Open Mon-Thur and Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 2322 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring TX 77388 Cathedral of Saint Matthew Open Mon-Thur and Sat 8a.m.- 3 p.m. 9101 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77037 Faith Lutheran Church Open Tues & Wed, Fri & Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 4600 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401 Lone Star College-Cy Fair Open Mon (2/22) 8a.m.-3p.m. 9191 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.

Monday, February 22 – Sunday, February 28

San Jacinto College Central Campus Open Mon-Fri 7a.m.-2:00 p.m. Open Sun (2/28) 10 a.m -3:00 p.m. 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Lone Star College-Cypress Center Open Mon-Fri 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Open Sat (2/21) 8 a.m.-3p.m. 19710 Clay Rd, Katy, TX 77449