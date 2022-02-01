HOUSTON (KIAH) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 lead to high infections in several countries, but scientists are looking at another strain of the variant that is called “stealth omicron.”

The strain has been detected in at least 54 countries as of now the sub-variant is showing to cause mild symptoms. So far, three cases of stealth omicron have been detected at Houston Methodist Hospital. Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist says Stealth omicron also has mutations that could make it more contagious.

Epidemiologists are watching data out of Denmark where stealth omicron has already overtaken the original strain. Dr. Long says the sub-variant could have a faster transmission or evade immunity. However, Denmark just lifted restrictions and mask mandates citing high vaccination rates and low hospitalizations.

However, American epidemiologists are concerned that spread of the new variant could overtake the original strain, or “vanilla omicron,” and become a stronger variant that can be harder to stop.