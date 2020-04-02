HIRING NOW: Busy Houston business looking for qualified employees

Are you a plumber, HVAC tech, or electrician?

John Moore Services, Houston’s complete home service provider, is hiring expert licensed plumber technicians, HVAC technicians and electricians in Houston. They’re looking for displaced and qualified technicians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 orders and concerns.

In a hiring statement, they said:

“We hire genuinely good people who want to help others solve problems, share ideas and be the greatest at what they do. Simply put, our employees are the best of the best and it’s evident based on our customer reviews,” said Don Valentine, President and Owner of John Moore Services. “When you work at John Moore, you are family. We go the extra mile to make sure our employees have the resources to be successful because when an employee excels – just like we would for our own family – the result is a satisfied customer.” John Moore

John Moore Services is aiming to fill 50 permanent full-time positions within plumbing, HVAC and electrical trades. A few available positions include installers, service technicians and sales technicians. Each role requires a trade license and a minimum of two years residential experience.

John Moore Services offers sign-on bonuses for qualified candidates, and provides generous and competitive benefits including:

Exceptional earning opportunity with no limit (incentive-based with multiple pay plans available)

Rich commission for referring work to other company departments (Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, Pest Control, Remodeling, Roofing)

5-day work week available with limited overtime

Holiday and vacation pay

Full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life and disability

401(k) retirement savings

Dedicated marketing resources for on-going lead generation

Company vehicle, gas card and toll tag

Cell phone and tablet

Excellent on-going training program and dedicated management support team

World-class facility with easy-to-use software systems for dispatch and job tracking

Career progression, training and continuing education opportunities

A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau

John Moore Services has been in business for nearly 55 years. The company claims that “all John Moore employees are trained on the proper and most current safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All technicians use shoe covers, latex gloves (when needed), special hand wash, and now disinfectant to clean all tools and work surfaces before and after service. All sick employees will remain home and team members returning from travel must pass a health check. For additional steps John Moore is taking to keep homes, customers and employees safe from COVID-19 please click here.

Candidates can apply on the website at https://www.johnmooreservices.com/careers/ or email their resume directly to recruiting@johnmooreservices.com.