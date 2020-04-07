HISD updates public about food drive volunteer who tested positive for COVID-19

The Houston Independent School District is notifying the public about a resolved case of COVID-19 among a group of volunteers from one of their many food drives.

The drive kicked off once again this past Monday, April 6, 2020, after being canceled previously after one of their volunteers who helped back on March 24th, tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the entire statement issued by HISD this afternoon:

We have been notified that an individual who volunteered at the McReynolds Middle School food distribution site on March 24 subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. The individual began showing symptoms days after working at the site and is currently recovering at home. A small group of volunteers who worked near the individual for an extended period of time have been notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. As for our community members who received food at the site, due to social distancing measures the district had in place, such as drive-up curbside service, the public’s exposure was limited and those who received assistance should not be at risk. However, we assure you we are working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify students, parents or staff who should be tested for COVID-19. All HISD food distribution sites operated in partnership with the Houston Food Bank this week are staffed only by Nutrition Services staff members who are being directed to wear masks and gloves and stay at least six feet apart. We remain vigilant and committed to taking every precaution we can to protect the health and safety of our HISD students, parents and staff during this global health emergency, while also meeting the educational and nutritional needs of families. HISD Press Office