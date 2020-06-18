2020-2021 Academic Calendar was released by the Houston Independent School District to parents today. This ousts the plan for an 11-month academic calendar previously proposed.

The decision comes after the district received feedback and comments from parents, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases in Houston, across Texas and worldwide.

This year’s academic calendar has a few changes, like starting at a later date in order to monitor COVID-19 cases. Also, 10 additional days targeting remediation to monitor learning and time to adjust schedules for virtual learning, in-person lessons or both.

In an official statement issued to the press today, they explain Academic Boot Camp Options that will be available throughout the school year.

Academic Boot Camps will be offered in August and during the Thanksgiving, Winter, and Spring breaks. The camps will provide additional instructional hours for students identified as requiring further instruction in one or more content areas. HISD Official Statement

The District continues to seek feedback from parents and are asked to fill out a survey online. The survey for teachers can be found at HoustonISD.org/TeacherSurvey.

RELATED NEWS

Texas education official says schools will reopen in fall but the option to stay home is still available

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says public schools will be open in the fall but there will be flexibility for parents who want to keep their children at home. Texas already allows campuses to hold summer school with social distancing guidelines. Details of a broader re-opening will be released next week. The announcement Thursday comes as Texas faces record highs of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Morath says state officials believe it will be safe to return to school. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed March 19, sending more than 5 million students into distance learning programs.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.