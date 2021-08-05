Houston and Harris County officials update COVID-19 threat level

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Texas and across the State of Texas, local officials are teaming up today to make an important announcement.

Thursday at 1PM, Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge and Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor will be joined by Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer and Local Health Authority for the City of Houston, Mark Sloan, Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator, and Barbie Robinson, Executive Director Harris County Public Health to update the County’s COVID-19 threat level.

Texas COVID-19 Wave Climbing

Mask mandates have become a central focus as COVID-19 cases in Texas continue to rise.

More cases, more hospital patients, and a shifting landscape of guidance on how to handle the new pandemic surge – that was all included in the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) COVID-19 update, which is the first in weeks.

Most metro areas in Texas are now asking their citizens to mask up again for indoor activities. Even if you’re fully vaccinated.

National COVID-19 Cases Increase

DSHS explains the changes in guidance and recommendations follow the evolving nature of the virus.

“Delta” is the current dominant variant and is on track to break previous COVID-19 peaks.

Local Vaccine Initiatives

Local initiatives, like the Mayor’s Super Saturday Vaccination Day, and the city mask order, look to increase immunity before numbers spike in the fall when kids go back to school.

I am delighted to partner with the @HoustonHealth Department, @hcphtx & ISD schools to kick off our Super Vaccination Day taking place every Saturday in August! Full vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 & its variants. We must all do our part to reach herd immunity. pic.twitter.com/L8WREcLhs1 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) August 4, 2021

This is a developing story. We will stream the event LIVE here online at CW39.com