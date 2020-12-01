Houston area free COVID testing sites

HOUSTON (CW39) Health officials worry another spike in COVID-19 cases is coming after families gathered for Thanksgiving Dinner and are urging everyone to get tested. Here is a list of the latest free COVID testing sites available in the Houston area.



The Houston Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at two surge sites affiliated with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive, will offer tests via nose self swab and Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd., will offer tests via nasal swab administered by healthcare professionals.

The surge sites open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available at doineedacovid19test.com and on-site registration is also available. Each site has a daily capacity of 1,250 tests.

The department also offers free drive-thru testing via self nasal swab at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South. The mega testing site will open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site has a daily capacity of 1,000 tests.

People wanting to get tested at the Aramco site can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220.



The department will offer testing at three community sites that don’t require appointments and remain open until each reaches its daily capacity of 250 tests. The sites and their hours of operation are:

Clark Community Center, 9718 Clark Rd.; Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m., walk up, self nasal swab,

Park Place Regional Library, 8145 Park Pl Blvd.; Tuesday-Saturday. 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., drive thru or walk up, self nasal swab, and

Ingrando Community Center, 7302 Keller St.; Tuesday-Wednesday 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. drive thru or walk up, self nasal swab.

The department will provide testing via self nasal swab at the METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway, and the Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Drive, city of Webster. Appointments are available by calling the department’s call center at 832-393-4220.