Houston COVID-19 testing sites for the week of March 22nd – March 28th

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston and Harris County Health Officials are still asking residents to get tested for COVID-19 as they wait for their vaccination.

Health officials remind Houstonians if you find out you have COVID-19, you can quarantine so you don’t infect others. If you don’t have it, prevent it: wash your hands well, wear a mask in public and stay 6 feet from people you don’t live with. Children under 16 can’t be vaccinated, but they can be tested at most HCPH sites. If you were around large crowds during Spring Break, wait about 5 days to be tested so there is enough virus in your system to detect.

It’s quick and easy to get a testing appointment, it’s free and you get your results in 3-5 days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed below. Sign up at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Find a site near you.