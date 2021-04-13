Houston Health Department offering 7,900 COVID vaccination appointment slots

HOUSTON (CW39) -- If you're looking for cheaper gas, you'll have to search around town because prices can range from $2.29 to $2.60. With drastic price differences within one state, it may make you wonder how different gas stations can charge different prices. CW39's Shannon LaNier spoke to Josh at AAA Texas to find out.

If high gas prices leave you wondering if cheaper priced gas means that it is of a lesser quality or if they are diluting it, you're not alone. To find out more about the quality of gas we spoke with Josh at AAA Texas.