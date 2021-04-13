Houston Health Department offering 7,900 COVID vaccination appointment slots
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department is offering approximately 7,900 COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for the week of April 12, 2021.
Appointments are for first doses of Moderna vaccine, approved for people 18 and older.
Visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 starting at noon on April 12 to register for approximately 2,000 appointment slots at Rodeo Reed Road Parking Lot (2098 Reed Rd.) for Thursday and Friday. Starting Wednesday at noon, an additional 1,000 slots will open for Saturday appointments at the same location.
An additional 2,800 appointments are available at Delmar Stadium (2020 Mangum Rd.) for Friday and Saturday.
Approximately 2,100 additional appointments are available for Monday through Friday at the health department’s four health centers.
Houstonians can join the Harris County Public Health waitlist by calling 832-927-8787.
Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers/QR codes will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.
Learn about new health department appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.
New appointment opportunities may be posted throughout the week at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19