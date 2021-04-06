Houston Health Department opening 6,500 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots for April 7-10

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians 18 and older can now signup for an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine.

Visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 to register for approximately 5,500 appointments for Delmar Stadium and Reed Road Parking Lot. Approximately 1,000 additional appointments for Reed Road Parking Lot open at 8 a.m. on April 7.



The appointment portals close when the new slots fill.



Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers/QR codes will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.



People can learn about new health department appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.



Additional information is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.