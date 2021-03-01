Houston Health Department, partners announce free COVID-19 testing schedule for week of March 1

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Health Department and its agency partners are announcing the schedule for sites offering free COVID-19 tests the week of March 1, 2021. Nineteen FREE+FAST+SAFE testing sites across Houston are on the schedule for the week.



Houston Health Department

The Houston Health Department will offer drive-thru testing at two surge sites affiliated with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Drive, and Houston Community College – North Forest, 6010 Little York Rd., will offer nasal self-swab tests.



The sites will open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are available at doineedacovid19test.com and on-site registration is also available. Each site has a daily capacity of 1,250 tests.



The department also offers free drive-thru testing via self-nasal swab at the Aramco Services Company, 9009 W. Loop South. The mega testing site will open Tuesday and Thursday from10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site has a daily capacity of 250 tests. People wanting to get tested at the Aramco site can call the department’s COVID-19 Call Center at 832-393-4220.



The department will offer testing at three community sites that don’t require appointments. Each has a daily capacity of 250 tests: Beverly Hills Community Center, 10201 Kingspoint Rd., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., walk-up, self-nasal swab, Sagemont Community Center, 11507 Hughes R., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., walk-up, self-nasal swab Henington-Alief Regional Library, 7979 Kirkwood Rd., Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., drive thru or walk-up, self-nasal swab. The department will also provide drive thru, self-nasal swab testing at the METRO Addicks Park & Ride, 14230 Katy Freeway, and the Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Drive, city of Webster. Appointments are available by calling the department’s Call Center.



Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Houston Astros offer self-oral swab tests daily at Minute Maid Park (Lot C), 2208 Preston. The testing site’s capacity is 1,200 tests per day.



The site features eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. It will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Spanish-speaking staff is available on-site.



Visit curative.com to set an appointment or obtain more information. On-site registration is also available.



TDEM and the department will also operate drive-thru sites offering tests Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at: HCC – Northeast Campus, 555 Community College Drive, self-mouth swab tests, and HCC – South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd., nasal swab tests by healthcare professionals. TDEM and the department offer drive thru, nasal-swab tests administered by healthcare professionals at LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 Alief Clodine Rd.



The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for TDEM sites are available at covidtest.tdem.texas.gov On-site registration is also available.



United Memorial Medical Center

United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) will offer nasal-swab testing by healthcare professionals at drive-thru test sites at: PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. Houston Community College – Southeast, 6815 Rustic St.; Building B UMMC Tidwell, 510 W. Tidwell Rd. The sites don’t require appointments and will offer testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until reaching daily capacity of 300 tests.



People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.

Curative

Curative will provide walk up testing daily at four sites: Memorial Park Running Trails Center, 7575 N. Picnic Ln., mouth self-swab Miller Outdoor Theater, 6000 Hermann Park Dr., mouth self-swab Metropolitan Transit Authority- West Bus Operating Facility, 11555 Westpark Dr., mouth self-swab University of St. Thomas, 3800 Montrose Blvd., nose self-swab Appointments are required and available at curative.com. The site has a 900 daily test capacity.



Federally Qualified Health Centers

The health department is providing test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are: HOPE Clinic, 713-773-0803 Spring Branch Community Health Center, 713-462-6565 El Centro de Corazon, 713-660-1880 Avenue 360 Health and Wellness, 713-426-0027 Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston, 346-348-1200, and Scarsdale Family Health Center, 281-824-1480. FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.



The department and its agency partners may shift locations and schedules of test sites to better meet community needs. Houstonians can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for current Houston testing sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.



Information obtained through testing, treatment or services will not be used against immigrants in their public charge evaluation.



Flyer: Houston Free Testing Sites: Week of March 1, 2021