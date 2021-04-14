Houston Health Department providing COVID-19 second vaccination doses this week

A healthcare worker working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to Nancy Mathews, 90, at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department is urging Houstonians who received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose, but have NOT heard from the Health Department to schedule your second dose, to contact them immediately either by phone or in person.

People who received their first dose of Moderna vaccine from the health department during the week of March 15, 2021 and have not yet scheduled a second dose appointment may show up without an appointment as outlined below or call 832-393-5190 to schedule an appointment.

People who already scheduled a second dose appointment for the week should report to their assigned location at their designated time.



The health department only provides second doses to people it provided a first dose. People who show up prior to their 28-day second dose due date or for a first dose will be turned away.



Vaccination cards are required to prove the first dose was provided by the health department and the second dose due date.



The Parking Spot is located at 5727 Will Clayton Pkwy. and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bayou City Event Center is located at 9401 Knight Rd. and is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



For maximum protection, the second dose of Moderna vaccine is due four to six weeks after the first.

The health department reaches out by text message and email 24-48 hours before the recommended second dose due date with a link to self-register for an appointment.



People who are overdue for their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the health department can email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-5190 Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule their second dose appointment.